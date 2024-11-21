dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
dotdigital Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.
dotdigital Group Company Profile
dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.
Featured Articles
