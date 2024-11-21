Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Plans Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:DORE)

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of DORE opened at GBX 82 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.57. The stock has a market cap of £149.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.67. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 93.80 ($1.19).
About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure
