Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Plans Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:DORE)

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of DORE opened at GBX 82 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.57. The stock has a market cap of £149.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.67. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 93.80 ($1.19).

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

