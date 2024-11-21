DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

DTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $102.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $103.51.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.64 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 7.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

