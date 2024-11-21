Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG) Director Acquires C$24,000.00 in Stock

Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG – Get Free Report) Director Roman Shklanka acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

Roman Shklanka also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynasty Gold alerts:

On Friday, October 25th, Roman Shklanka purchased 200,000 shares of Dynasty Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Roman Shklanka acquired 200,000 shares of Dynasty Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00.

Dynasty Gold Stock Down 4.0 %

CVE:DYG opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.33 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.45. Dynasty Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.28.

Dynasty Gold Company Profile

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. The company owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims covering an area of 392 hectares located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynasty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.