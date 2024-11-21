Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 14.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $300.27 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.94 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.00 and a 200-day moving average of $258.13.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EXP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.78.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $439,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,568. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

