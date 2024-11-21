Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,969,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,663 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $65,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 21.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 65,764 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 70.4% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 818,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 338,164 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 815,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 65,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 283.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 86,819 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ EBC opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $299.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Transactions at Eastern Bankshares

In related news, President Quincy Lee Miller sold 12,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $211,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

