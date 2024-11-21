EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,851,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,806,441 shares.The stock last traded at $23.11 and had previously closed at $23.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SATS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EchoStar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get EchoStar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SATS

EchoStar Stock Down 3.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at EchoStar

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen purchased 1,551,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $43,499,994.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,551,355 shares in the company, valued at $43,499,994.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 55.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 125.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 694.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.