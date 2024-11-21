Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total value of $372,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,493.36. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,688. This trade represents a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,285. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.3 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of EA stock opened at $166.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $167.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

