Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Energizer stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 269.09 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 857.20%.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $71,148.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,115.26. This represents a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

