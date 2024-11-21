Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,964,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 312,147 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,165,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 85.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Equifax by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Equifax by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $247.18 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $29,532,909.67. The trade was a 34.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,535.48. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

