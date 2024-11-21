Eric Michael Williams Buys 13,800 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Michael Williams acquired 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,680. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 22.8 %

Shares of NOVA opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.45). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,550,000. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 12,443,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926,399 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118,552 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,299,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,097,000 after acquiring an additional 611,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.5% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,004,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 591,514 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

