EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $172.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.64. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $136.85 and a one year high of $181.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

