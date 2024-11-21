EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,929 shares of company stock worth $8,196,624. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $55.42 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

