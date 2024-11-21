EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 117.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $54.96 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.