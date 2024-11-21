EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $6.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get EVgo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EVgo

Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan sold 166,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $856,966.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,631.54. The trade was a 32.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in EVgo by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 98,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 90,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 25.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 847,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in EVgo by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Stock Performance

NYSE:EVGO opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.38. EVgo has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $9.07.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EVgo

(Get Free Report

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.