EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.55. 834,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,571,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EVgo from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.61.

Get EVgo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVGO

EVgo Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EVgo

In related news, CEO Badar Khan sold 166,725 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $856,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,631.54. This trade represents a 32.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 11.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 32.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 77,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.