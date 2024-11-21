Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 3.0 %

EVOK opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.36. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoke Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.42% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

