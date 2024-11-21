Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 59.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,192 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $22,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 74.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,528,000 after buying an additional 5,557,168 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,896,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 91.6% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,400,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,154,000 after purchasing an additional 669,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,303,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,089,000 after buying an additional 208,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,138,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,627,000 after buying an additional 90,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,159,707.85. This represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,060. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

