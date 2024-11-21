Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) CEO Acquires $68,297.05 in Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) CEO John Aballi purchased 24,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $68,297.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,335.19. The trade was a 3.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Exagen Stock Up 19.0 %

XGN stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Exagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Exagen had a negative net margin of 30.36% and a negative return on equity of 92.58%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 534,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 175,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Exagen by 93.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 45,476 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exagen by 14.5% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Exagen during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

