FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. HSBC cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

FedEx Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FDX opened at $288.03 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $234.45 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

