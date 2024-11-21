Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) EVP Lenore D. Williams Sells 11,305 Shares

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.46. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

