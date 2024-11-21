Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $63.20 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

View Our Latest Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.