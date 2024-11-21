Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $92,350.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,215.24. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total transaction of $192,081.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,115.25. This trade represents a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,796 shares of company stock worth $40,936,370. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $364.33 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.33.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

