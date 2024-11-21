Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,499 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,259 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $1,026,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $592,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,879,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,007,000 after acquiring an additional 198,193 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

