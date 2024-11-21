Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 640 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in XPO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,492,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,170,000 after acquiring an additional 142,908 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in XPO during the second quarter valued at about $271,532,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 11.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,488,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,124,000 after buying an additional 253,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of XPO by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,243,000 after buying an additional 130,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of XPO by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,499,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $146.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.29 and a 200-day moving average of $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.07. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.72 and a 1-year high of $156.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

