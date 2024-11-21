Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 281.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 414.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $84.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.00. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $89.00.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,774.32. This represents a 14.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $596,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,310.72. This represents a 4.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.