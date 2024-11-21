Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,001 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $220.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $198.00 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

