First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.50 price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.80 on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.63 and a 52 week high of C$18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -61.38, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.59.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

