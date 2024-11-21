First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UNGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.50 price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.80 on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.63 and a 52 week high of C$18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -61.38, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.59.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.