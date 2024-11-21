First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 424 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $413,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,204.98. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. This trade represents a 20.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,635 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $304.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.29 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

