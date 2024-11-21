First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 728 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,163,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $214,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS JMUB opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.