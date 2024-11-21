First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total transaction of $4,882,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,701.44. The trade was a 57.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total transaction of $5,900,814.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,190.48. This represents a 64.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,415 shares of company stock worth $15,829,445. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $561.40 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.43 and a twelve month high of $569.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $504.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.02.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

