First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,525 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,960.72. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 20.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.13 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 75.68%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

