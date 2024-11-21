First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,230 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $100.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average is $100.06. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.28 and a 1-year high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

