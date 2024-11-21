First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

