Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Receives Hold Rating from Argus

Argus reissued their hold rating on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $75.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 17.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,051. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fortive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.4% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

