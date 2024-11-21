Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Fortune Brands Innovations has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Fortune Brands Innovations has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.51. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

