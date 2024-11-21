Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Unitil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 403,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTL stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $959.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.02%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

