Foundry Partners LLC Has $24.65 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up 1.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $24,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,309,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 94,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $118.19 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $123.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,972.80. The trade was a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

