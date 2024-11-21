Foundry Partners LLC Has $6.51 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,080 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 266.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 106.5% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.99 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $758.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.74 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.