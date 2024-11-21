Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 387,240 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 565,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 387,240 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 72.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of ASC opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 42.58%.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

