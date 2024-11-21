Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $66.88.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,409.27. The trade was a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,049 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.