Foundry Partners LLC Sells 374 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM opened at $154.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.67 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.15.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

