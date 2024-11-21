Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 301,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 130.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 30.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.77. The trade was a 32.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CUZ opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.