Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Citigroup

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YMM

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YMM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.51. 5,415,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,529,692. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. Full Truck Alliance has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.24 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMM. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at $123,804,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 45.7% during the first quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 16,776,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,966,000 after buying an additional 5,263,157 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth $36,877,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth $29,632,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 1,220.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,985,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 1,834,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.