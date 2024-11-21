FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Chairman David W. Pijor Sells 2,000 Shares

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Chairman David W. Pijor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 466,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,298,641. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of FVCB opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.22. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million. Research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

About FVCBankcorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

