FY2024 Earnings Forecast for SIGA Issued By Edison Inv. Res

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) – Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for SIGA Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst J. Prakash expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for SIGA Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter.

Shares of SIGA opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $446.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.89. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

