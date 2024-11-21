FY2024 EPS Estimates for Neurogene Cut by Leerink Partnrs

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Neurogene in a research note issued on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($4.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.40). The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($4.45) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.96) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Neurogene from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Neurogene from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Neurogene from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NGNE opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Neurogene has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Neurogene by 192.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene in the third quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

