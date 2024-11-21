FY2026 Earnings Forecast for BRAG Issued By Cormark

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Bragg Gaming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRAG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

