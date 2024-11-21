General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.93.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research raised their price target on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after purchasing an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,569,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $34,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $177.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.98 and its 200 day moving average is $170.96. General Electric has a 12-month low of $94.54 and a 12-month high of $194.80. The company has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

