General Mills, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

General Mills has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years. General Mills has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. General Mills has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. General Mills’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,007.58. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This represents a 6.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,555 shares of company stock worth $4,721,336. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

